London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $382.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

