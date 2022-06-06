London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,099 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

