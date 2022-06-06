London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.75.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.43. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $269.47 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

