London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,694,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $198,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 93,996 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,370. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

