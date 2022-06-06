London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 72.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. 42,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.16.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

