London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $66.14 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $72.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,363.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,444.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,661.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

