London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $55.78 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.95. 61,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.