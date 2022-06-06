London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.00. 254,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,856,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.09 and its 200 day moving average is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

