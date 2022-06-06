London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 36,992 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

WEC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.67. 8,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,148. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

