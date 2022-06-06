London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 103,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.79) to GBX 2,730 ($34.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,650 ($33.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Relx stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.12. 50,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,178. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

