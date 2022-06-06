London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 96,950 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. 497,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,150,748. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.