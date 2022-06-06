Lodge Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,000. Owens Corning makes up about 4.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $95.93. 25,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,441. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

