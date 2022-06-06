Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $15.51 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 3.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

