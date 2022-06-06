Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

