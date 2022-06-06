LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.25 million and the highest is $34.00 million. LiveVox posted sales of $28.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.23 million to $141.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.30 million, with estimates ranging from $167.96 million to $174.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its position in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 363,872 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

