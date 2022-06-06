Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

