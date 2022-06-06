Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.