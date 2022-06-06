Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Cap of $186.42 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00004598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $186.42 million and $23.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026708 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

