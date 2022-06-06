Lion Point Capital LP Purchases New Position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,593,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Vascular Biogenics accounts for about 1.4% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 4.16% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,717. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

