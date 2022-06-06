Lindenwold Advisors Takes Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Lindenwold Advisors owned 0.76% of IntriCon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IntriCon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 390,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IntriCon by 72.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IntriCon in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

