Lindenwold Advisors Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,075 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.80. 20,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,207. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

