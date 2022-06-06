Lindenwold Advisors Takes $1.91 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.27. 59,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,709. The company has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.64 and its 200 day moving average is $344.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

