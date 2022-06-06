Lindenwold Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,480 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

