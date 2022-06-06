Lindenwold Advisors Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $194,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 251,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,184,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

