Lindenwold Advisors Invests $815,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,854. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

