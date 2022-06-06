Lindenwold Advisors Invests $741,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.98. 6,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

