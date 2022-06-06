Lindenwold Advisors Invests $643,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.11. 2,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,895. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.67 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

