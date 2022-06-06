Lindenwold Advisors Invests $473,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TTEK traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $154.37. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.