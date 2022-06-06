Lindenwold Advisors Invests $3.92 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises 2.3% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,360 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,029. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.58. 10,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
