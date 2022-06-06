Lindenwold Advisors Invests $2.52 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. General Mills comprises 1.5% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

General Mills stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.34. 42,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,904. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.