Lindenwold Advisors Invests $2.32 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.10. 173,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,874,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $382.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

