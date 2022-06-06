Lindenwold Advisors Invests $1.29 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 90,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,975 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 200,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,990. The company has a market capitalization of $228.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

