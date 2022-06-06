Lindenwold Advisors Buys Shares of 3,004 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.28 on Monday, reaching $677.02. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,551. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

