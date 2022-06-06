Lindenwold Advisors Buys Shares of 2,911 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 36.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

QuidelOrtho stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.