Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 596.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Linde worth $386,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in Linde by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.33.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.65. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

