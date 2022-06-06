Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.53. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

