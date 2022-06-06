Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 1,800 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,085. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after buying an additional 634,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.