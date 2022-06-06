Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.13 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

