Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Has $9.18 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for 0.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned about 0.17% of InMode worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 90.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 28,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,630. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.