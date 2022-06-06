Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Acquires 400,000 Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned about 0.92% of LiveVox worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $67,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. 4,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,646. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

