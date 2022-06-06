Leisure Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.81. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.17.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.