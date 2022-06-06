Leisure Capital Management Sells 6,124 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 50,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,945. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

