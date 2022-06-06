Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 81.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 101.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

PVH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

