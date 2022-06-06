Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $46.72 on Monday, reaching $2,338.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,444.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,661.83.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

