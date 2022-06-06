Leisure Capital Management Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,092,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $42.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,333.48. 46,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,435.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,655.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

