Leisure Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $223.42. 34,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,312. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average of $228.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.86.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

