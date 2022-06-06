Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 141,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,539. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

