Leisure Capital Management Buys 271 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $208.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.