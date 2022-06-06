Leisure Capital Management Acquires 39 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $678.13. 8,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

