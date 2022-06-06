Leisure Capital Management Acquires 239 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 188,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.04.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.